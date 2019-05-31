× Suspect arrested after man shot, killed while trying to break up fight in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested after a fatal shooting in High Point, according to a news release from High Point police.

Cinciere M. Turner, 19, of High Point, is charged with first-degree murder.

At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report that someone went down in the road at the intersection of Wesley Drive and E. Green Drive.

Another caller said his brother was shot.

At the scene, officers found 38-year-old Rayshun E. Terry, of Thomasville, in the road. He had a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Terry was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officers believe Terry was shot while trying to stop a fist fight involving his brother.

Witnesses told police that at least one person fired multiple shots at the fight in the road.

No one else was reported injured.

Police identified Turner as a suspect and he was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

No bond or court date information has been released.