Preparing for a Healthy Summer: Planning for Healthy Summer Travels

Many families enjoy traveling during the summer, and preparing in advance is key to having a fun and safe vacation. Whether you’ll be travelling domestically or internationally, you should bring the medicines that you routinely take with you. Don’t forget to include things like ibuprofen, and omeprazole if you suffer from acid reflex. If you have asthma, make sure to bring a rescue inhaler. It’s better to have all medicines with you than having to search for a local pharmacy last minute. Consider where you’re going and plan accordingly. For example, if you’re going to the beach, don’t forget extra sunscreen, bug spray and lotions to alleviate sunburns. If you’ll be hiking during your trip, you might want to pack some DEET-based bug spray, permethrin for clothing to prevent bug bites and lidocaine in case you get a bite. If you’ll be traveling internationally, traveler’s diarrhea is common. Remember to drink bottled water, even for brushing teeth. Consider bringing Pepto-Bismol and Imodium, along with any antibiotics recommended by your doctor in case you need them.

Consider going to a travel clinic prior to international travel to get any required vaccines. If you’re going to a place where infections (such as malaria, yellow fever or Zika virus) are common, you should check to see if there are vaccines to prevent those diseases and ways to minimize risk. In the past year, more cases of measles have been seen in the U.S. and internationally. Talk to your primary care provider about whether you need a measles booster. It generally takes a few weeks for your body to develop immunity after you receive a vaccine, so plan ahead.

If you or a family member gets sick on vacation, don’t wait to see your primary care provider. You can get instant advice through Cone Health Connected Care via phone, video and e-Visits. If you need to see a provider in person, there is plenty of access to hospitals and clinics in larger metropolitan areas.

If you travel internationally, it’s recommended you purchase medical evaluation insurance. This emergency medical travel insurance generally covers medical expenses you may incur, but more importantly, it will also cover the cost of flying you back home early in the event you become critically ill or injured. Many credit card companies offer this insurance free of charge, so check to see if you already have it before purchasing. If you do have to pay, the average cost is only a few dollars a day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has helpful information for travelers, including recommended vaccines, medicines and travel alerts.

Spokesperson Background:

Cynthia Snider, MD, is an infectious diseases specialist and clinical assistant professor of medicine at Cone Health, and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. She completed medical school at the University of Utah in 2005. Dr. Snider completed her internal medicine residency and infectious diseases fellowship at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Society of Healthcare Epidemiology of America.