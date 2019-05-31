People take advantage of wilderness first aid training at ‘Bandages and Brews’ event in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- People in Winston-Salem took advantage of wilderness first aid training at the event "Bandages and Brews: Staying Alive in the Outdoors."

Emergency physicians with Wake Forest Baptist filled Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Company on Thursday night, armed with knowledge.

The goal was to make sure people walked away feeling like they can handle some of the most common and serious outdoor emergencies.

"A good chance to come out and learn how to prevent something from happening or learn how to take care of myself if something does happen," said Vivian King, who attended the event.

There were five different stations, focusing on a variety of skills and emergencies, while providing hands-on training.

The event educated the outdoor community on preventative measures so they can enjoy Mother Nature's beauty better prepared.

"We'll help you make sure that you're having a great time and not coming to see us in the emergency room after having a day outside in the woods," said Dr. Chris Davis, with Wake Forest Baptist.