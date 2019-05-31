Nearly 1,800 Special Olympians, Unified Partners to compete in NC’s 2019 summer games

Posted 10:57 am, May 31, 2019, by

(Special Olympics North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 2019 North Carolina Special Olympics summer games are here!

From May 31 to June 2, Special Olympians will compete in athletics, bowling, gymnastics, power-lifting, softball, swimming and volleyball.

Nearly 1,800 athletes and Unified Partners will compete across the seven sports.

Unified Partners are people without intellectual disabilities who train and compete alongside the Special Olympians.

Raleigh has hosted the event since 1995.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.