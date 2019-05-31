× Nearly 1,800 Special Olympians, Unified Partners to compete in NC’s 2019 summer games

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 2019 North Carolina Special Olympics summer games are here!

From May 31 to June 2, Special Olympians will compete in athletics, bowling, gymnastics, power-lifting, softball, swimming and volleyball.

Nearly 1,800 athletes and Unified Partners will compete across the seven sports.

Unified Partners are people without intellectual disabilities who train and compete alongside the Special Olympians.

Raleigh has hosted the event since 1995.