ASHEBORO, N.C. — One of the largest chimpanzee troops in the country calls the North Carolina Zoo home.

Fifteen chimps live in the habitat, but it's been a year of big changes for them.

In the past several months, two of the oldest female chimps died. While the animals dealt with the losses, a baby chimp named Obi was born into the troop.

Shannon Smith shows us how the changes continue to impact the chimps in today's Zoo Filez.