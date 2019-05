Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police have released the identity of a man found shot to death Friday morning.

At 3:51 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Piedmont Circle.

Officers found the body of 29-year-old Quenterio Martico Threats at the scene.

Police say there is evidence of gunshots and they believe the victim was shot.

No suspect information has been released.