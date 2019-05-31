Guilford County Sheriff’s Office calls for prayers after master corporal dies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of an officer, according to a statement.

Master Corporal Rhonda Shaw, who was known around the office as “Work Mom,” died Thursday due to “health complications.”

“Shaw was an amazing woman and officer,” the sheriff’s office said in its statement. “All of us that had the privilege to work with this sweet lady can tell multitudes of stories how she was supportive and uplifting whenever you spoke with her. She was definitely the work mom and an angel of kindness needed here every day.”

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office asks for the community to keep Shaw’s family in their prayers.

“We love you, Rhonda,” the sheriff’s office said.