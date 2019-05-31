Dollar Tree breaks $1 promise, Duke Energy buys 60-megawatt solar project and more

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Dollar Tree which is selling some more expensive products amid tariffs, Duke Energy which has purchased a 60-megawatt solar project in Colorado and FedEx which will start delivering seven days a week.

