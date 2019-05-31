WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 67-8-26-7-65 (4)

Burlington teacher accused of indecent liberties with a student

Derrick E. Covington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington teacher has been arrested on sex charges, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Derrick E. Covington, 32, of Burlington, is charged with indecent liberties and solicitation to commit sexual activity with a student by a teacher.

On Tuesday, Burlington police were notified by Cummings High School staff of alleged inappropriate contact between a student at the school and a teacher employed at both Broadview Middle School and Cummings High School.

Following an investigation, Covington was arrested and charged.

Covington is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

All the known contacts between the student and Covington occurred at the related schools, police said.

Covington was also employed part-time with the City of Burlington Recreation and Parks Department. He was fired after the department was notified of his arrest.

