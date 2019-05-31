At least 11 dead, multiple injured in Virginia Beach shooting; shooter killed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- At least 11 people are dead and at least six others are injured after a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, according to Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera.

The shooter was killed.

The shooting took place in the City of Virginia Beach Municipal Center building.

Cervera said the shooter was an employee of the municipal center.

A Virginia Beach police officer was among those who were shot, Cervera said. He was saved by his bulletproof vest.

At this time police believe there was only one shooter.

