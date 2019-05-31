Animal services to hold adoption lottery after more than 20 Shih Tzus rescued from Greensboro home

Posted 10:11 am, May 31, 2019, by

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Animal Services plan to hold a lottery  to adopt out a group of Shih Tzus rescued from a Greensboro home.

GCAS said the lottery will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the upper level of Guilford County Animal Services' parking lot.

On May 3, Greensboro police went to serve a drug warrant at a home in the 4300 block of United Street.

Officers found 22 Shih Tzus in poor condition in the home.

Guilford County Animal Shelter employees went to the home to remove the dogs and take them to the shelter.

The dogs were all vaccinated at the shelter and shelter employees said they will find a way to make room for them.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.