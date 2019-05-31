72-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle while walking along East Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash overnight left a 72-year-old man dead, according to Greensboro police.

At about 10:10 p.m. Thursday night, police say 72-year-old Elijah Coppedge, of Greensboro, was walking on the westbound side of East Gate City Boulevard along the side of the road.

Gwynne Macdonald Furches, 22, of Greensboro, was driving on East Gate City Boulevard when she ran off the right side of the road, hitting the man and a utility pole.

Coppedge died at the scene.

Furches was charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle. She received a $200,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword "badboyz."