2 shootings in Greensboro overnight leave 1 dead, 1 with serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Greensboro shootings in one night left one person dead and another with serious injuries, according to police.

Police say the same person did not commit both crimes and the shootings appear to be unrelated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At about 11:04 p.m. Thursday night, officers responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5514 Tomahawk Drive, near a park.

At the scene, police found one male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Then, at about 2:54 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1814 Woodmere Drive.

At the scene, officers found one male victim with a gunshot wound inside a bedroom. He was the only person in the home.

Police said there was damage to the front door and it was open, but it is unclear if that damage was caused during this incident or was already there.

The person was taken to the hospital in serious condition where he later died, according to police.

"It's not the way to go. Violence is not the solution to a problem," said Greensboro Police Watch Commander Lt. R.L. Alston. "You can end up dead or in jail trying to use violence to solve a problem."

Police say no suspect information is available for either shooting.

Officers continue to investigate.