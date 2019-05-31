2 men arrested, 1 woman wanted after police find gun, heroin, counterfeit money in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two men were arrested and a woman is wanted after a drug bust in High Point.

At about 8:30 p.m., police went to 314-A Brentwood St. in search of Malik D. Peterson, 21, of High Point, who was wanted.

Officers knocked on the door and announced that police were there, but no one answered the door.

Police could smell marijuana inside the apartment, so officers applied for a search warrant. While writing the application, Peterson came out of the apartment and surrendered.

Anthony L. McCombs, 24, of High Point, also came out of the apartment.

Police searched the home and found a Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun, 23.72 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.

Peterson was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony conspiracy to commit a drug offense, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance and parole violation.

He was taken to the Guilford County Jail under a $1 million bond.

McCombs was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony conspiracy to commit a drug offense.

He was taken to the Guilford County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Police say Mercadies A. Breeden, 22, of High Point, is wanted for trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.