15-year-old girl reported missing in SC, could be heading to North Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for a South Carolina girl after she disappeared after school Thursday, according to WYFF.

Alexandria “Ally” Bowman went to her classes at Woodmont High School.

After school, however, she did not get on the bus to return home.

She also does not have a cellphone.

Family tells WYFF they have no way to reach her.

The station reports Bowman could be heading to North Carolina because she has family in Winston-Salem and the Mount Airy area

Deputies are now investigating.

Bowman is described at a 5-foot-5-inch-tall 15-year-old weighing about 120 pounds with light brown eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23-CRIME.