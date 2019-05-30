Thousands of jobs coming to the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Brittiana Moore will graduate from UNCG in two years.

Like her friends she had no plans of staying in the Triad, until FOX8 told her about the recent job announcements.

“When you told me that I’m like, 'Hmm, maybe I could possibly be here,'” said Moore, who is a native of Durham.

Here’s what’s coming:

Amazon to Kernersville next year, announcing 1,000 jobs at a fulfillment center in the Triad Business Park.

“It takes a lot of time to be an overnight success. So there’s a lot of work that went into his business park to make it an attractive parcel for a company like Amazon," Kernersville Mayor Dawn Morgan said.

Centric Brands announced 213 jobs in Greensboro with average wages above $50,000 per year.

“$50,000 doesn’t sound bad at all,” Moore said.

Greensboro and High Point's motto: You can make it here.

A billionaire agrees, with plans to transform this 80.5-acre plot off Gallimore Dairy Road into The Oasis Center.

Estimated to bring 1,600 jobs, the plan would include apartments, offices and retail space.

“Everything will be captured on one campus to facilitate drug and pharmaceutical research and development,” said Marc Isaacson, attorney for the developer of The Oasis Center.

The developers say the center will be a prime place for college graduates

They expect it to be done in seven to 10 years.

“We get to sell the community as a place for them to stay after graduation and build a career,” President of the Greensboro Chamber Of Commerce Brent Christensen said.

“I mean, I might be looking into it, who knows what could happen in two years," Moore said.