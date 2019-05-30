× Shooting in Greensboro now being investigated as homicide after victim dies from injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting is now being investigated as a homicide after the victim died from their injuries, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

On Dec. 22, 2018, around 5:30 a.m., officers came to 1514 Kindley St. after a report of a shooting.

Officers found Anthony Devaris Walker, 33, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound.

On May 30, Walker died from his injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

36.036484 -79.816622