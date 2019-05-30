‘Project Slugger’: New office tower to break ground outside Greensboro ballpark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Construction will soon begin on Greensboro's first new downtown office tower in decades, all a part of "Project Slugger."

Front Street Capital announced plans for a groundbreaking on Thursday in the outfield of First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

The 9-story, 110,000-square-foot tower will stand at the corner of Eugene Street and Bellemeade Street. The design focuses on brick and glass to keep in line with the area's aesthetic and introduces some more modern elements.

Tenants will be able to find parking at a new city parking deck slated for construction across Bellemeade Street.

As part of this construction project, workers will build a new feature entrance to the ballpark, connecting it to the new facility.

David Moore, president of the Grasshoppers organization, conceived the idea and brought it to Front Street Capital more than three years ago.

His vision: to create a marquee office tower in the outfield to improve the ballpark environment and help feed into downtown Greensboro's growth.

Tuggle Duggins PA helped turn that vision into a reality when they committed to anchor the building.

“We are committed to downtown Greensboro,” said Nathan Duggins, managing partner of the firm. “This move offers us the opportunity to grow alongside the city and it is exciting to everyone at Tuggle Duggins.”

First National Bank also plans to bring their new market headquarters to Greensboro, becoming another anchor tenant at the tower.

“FNB is dedicated to fostering growth in the Greensboro community — and to growing with it,” said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. “We hope our new regional headquarters building will serve as a symbol of FNB’s passionate drive to support the success of our clients, employees and customers throughout the Piedmont Triad.”

Full and partial floors are still available, as well as a restaurant space. Several other organizations are in the midst of negotiations to become tenants.