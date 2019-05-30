In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a poll which found only 65% of college students plan to pay their loans in full and on time, Uber which could ban passengers for having low ratings and Alexa which can now forget what you said at your command.
Only 65% of college grads plan to pay off student loans in full and on time, Uber could ban passengers for having low ratings and more
-
Uber could get cheaper with self-driving cars, FAA investigates Chick-fil-A bans at airports and more
-
Uber and Lyft drivers plan to strike, gas prices climb another 5 cents over last 2 weeks and more
-
Walmart edges closer to 50% renewable power, Delta plans to test free Wi-Fi on flights and more
-
Student loan debt hits all-time high, gas prices soar over Trump’s plan to end Iran sanction waivers and more
-
Ride-hailing drivers strike for better pay, Pella plans to open manufacturing facility in Reidsville and more
-
-
Elizabeth Warren releases sweeping student debt cancellation and free college plan
-
Big tobacco brands push to raise legal purchase age to 21, Uber valuation goes down after IPO and more
-
Amazon offers to pay employees to start package delivery businesses, Facebook to increase pay for North American contractors and more
-
Uber and Lyft list what annoys drivers the most, food company says their milks stays fresh for 2 months and more
-
CBD company to sponsor race team in Indy 500, Facebook to roll out a new tool and more
-
-
Wages on the rise in the US, gas prices could increase for Memorial Day weekend and more
-
Facebook purges more fake accounts tied to Russia, NC ranks as 31st best state for new college grads and more
-
Backlash grows against paper straws, Walmart plans to get into beef business and more