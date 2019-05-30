× Officers find body with no head, no hands in Wilkesboro woods

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Police came upon a horrific scene last Thursday while searching the woods near Mountain View Apartments, according to an incident report.

At about 7:21 p.m., a resident at Mountain View Apartment reported that he saw a tent in the woods near the complex and wanted an office to take a look.

Two officers went into the woods to look for the tent, heading in from several different areas due to the thick underbush.

When the officers went into the woods from the southeast, near a cell phone tower on Winker Mill Road, they came across a body.

Police report that there was no head or hands.

The body had a green jacket, khaki pants and brown boots on.

GPS coordinates place the body at the woods behind a Lowes Foods of Wilkesboro and Big Lots.

Police have launched a death investigation.