Greensboro bakery couple competing on Food Network show

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owners of a Greensboro bakery will be competing on a televised baking competition again.

Erik and Traci Rankins, owners and operators of Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts at 1616 Battleground Ave., will appear on the Food Network show “Wedding Cake Championship,” according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The show pits six duos from across America in an elimination-style baking competition. Each episode challenges the bakers with a different theme of wedding cake.

This is not the couple’s first time on a televised competition. The Rankins were contestants on the show “Sugar Showdown” on the Cooking Channel in 2016. Prior to that, one of the bakery’s former bakers appeared on the show “Cake Wars.”

