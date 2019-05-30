Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 deputy Suzie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's newest deputy is getting some on-the-job training right now.

Meet Suzie. She's the newest K-9 deputy.

Suzie has been on the job for only two months and is already sniffing out drugs.

Her handler told FOX8 she's been a great addition and motivates everyone.

"The dogs get utilized often, there are a lot of cases that are ongoing. I've only been a handler for about three months now, so we haven't gotten that big case yet, but we are working towards it," Officer Troy Curry said.

All the dogs go through weekly training.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office now has five K-9s.