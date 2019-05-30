× Florida man arrested after driving off from deputy, calling 911 to rub it in

ST. JOHN’s COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after allegedly driving off from a traffic stop, then calling 911 to rub it in, WTLV reports.

Nicholas Jones, 19, is charged with reckless driving, misusing 911 and violation of probation.

A deputy tried to pull over a white Hyundai on May 5 on South Woodlawn Street when the car drove out of the parking lot.

About an hour later, a 911 dispatcher with the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office gets a call.

“”I want to know — I like ran from a cop 30 minutes to an hour ago,” the caller said, according to a 911 call obtained by WTLV. “I was the guy over there off of Kings Estates. Like, what do we pay you guys for? Like, I’ve driven past 4 cops.”

The dispatcher, confused, asked, “What do you mean you ran from a cop?”

“I mean he turned his lights on me and got behind me, and as he was walking up to my door, I did a doughnut around him and left,” the caller said.

The dispatcher asks if the caller is asking to see the officer and what exactly the caller is asking about.

The caller said, “My question is, I’m assuming he put an APB out that has someone looking for my car, so like he definitely got the plate number, but I’ve passed like four cops just driving around. Like, what are you guys doing?”

The dispatcher told the caller that law enforcement is working on many calls.

Deputies used the call to trace the phone to Nicholas Jones. Jones was wanted for an unrelated crime.

The next day, deputies found a car with the same tags in front of a clothing store, WTLV learned from an arrest report.

Jones was arrested and told deputies that, from his perspective, “that cop had no right to stop me. I saw him turn his lights and sirens on and was going to stop but I didn’t want to.”

When Jones realized that his call was what led officers to find him, he said, “That’s funny. So I told on myself? No cop can catch me in my Hyundai Elantra, that thing is fast,” WTLV reports.