Father charged with child abuse in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro father is charged with felony child abuse.

Titus McClenton is accused of withholding food and medical treatment from three of his children.

One of the children had to go to the hospital.

FOX8 is told the 2-year-old is now OK.

All of the children are staying with a grandmother.

FOX8 spoke with McClenton's mother, who says she can't believe he would hurt his kids.

"I know he got charged, but I don't think he abused the children," Annie McClenton said. "I don't think he abused any one of them. They're all here."

Court documents show that a 2-year-old, 10-year-old and 12-year-old were not given food or medical care, causing malnutrition, weight loss and impaired physical and mental function.

"The kids came here and stayed here for awhile and then they'd go back," McClenton said.

Just a few miles away, McClenton faced a Guilford County judge for the first time via video conference.

His lawyer explained he was already working with the Department of Health and Human Services on a plan for care.

"My client made arrangements to take the children to the hospital then. The youngest was the individual taken to a hospital," the lawyer said.

McClenton is also charged with allowing the children to stay in their mother's home during the time of alleged neglect and abuse.

"She's been charged. She's the one that it refers to. She has not turned herself in," added McClenton's lawyer, referring to Tiffany Wesley, the children's mother.

Wesley is currently not in custody, but will likely face similar charges.

McClenton remains in the Guilford County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

He'll be back in court on July 9.