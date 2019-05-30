Child leaves stove on while heading out for family walk, returns to Randolph County home on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A Randolph County family lost their furniture, clothes, shoes and part of their roof in a Wednesday night fire.

Amanda Owens told FOX8 her son was making tea and when they left for a family walk, the stove was left on high.

“He's usually really good at turning stuff off and he's my little chef. So there's no way I thought about it at all,” Owens said.

As the family headed home just before 9 p.m., they heard sirens, but never thought firefighters were racing to their home on King View Drive, near Seagrove.

When they arrived, they saw fire trucks surrounding the home, lots of hoses and firefighters working hard to save whatever they could.

“We are just lost. We weren't planning on anything this big,” she said.

Thursday, Owens showed FOX8 the damaged roof that collapsed after the fire and ended up going through the ceiling of several rooms in the home.

“It's a shock. I just don't know where we're going from here. But we're strong. We can handle it,” she said.

Owens said she is just thankful her family and pets are OK.