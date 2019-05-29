Winston-Salem works to find solution to speeding on Burke Mill Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The City of Winston-Salem held a meeting on Wednesday night about Burke Mill Road, a highly-traveled street that runs from Stratford Road to the Hanes Mall area.

People in the area said their two main concerns with the road is the heavy traffic and speeding.

“More and more people have figured out that you can use Burke Mill Road to go around a big section of Silas Creek Road and Hanes Mall [Boulevard]," Matthew Lawrence said.

"It being a cut through. They've decided that they don't need to do the speed limit," Faye Calder said.

City leaders said new developments in the area are causing more people to drive through. Calder said it's starting to feel unsafe.

“When you try to get out of the driveway it takes you forever to get out," Calder said.

She said it's even worse for people who aren't in cars.

“Some part of this street needs sidewalks," Calder said. “People have to walk on the street and I've seen so many people that get close calls."

There have been meetings in the past about this road, so many are excited to see that a study is being conducted.

“I think it's wonderful because everybody needs to speak. Everybody that can speak needs to speak and tell them what they feel," Calder said.

The city paired up with a group of consultants that provided maps for the residents in the meeting. People were given stickers, so they could mark problem areas they see on the road. City officials said they're going to take the concerns of the community to find solutions to fix the problem.