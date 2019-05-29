× Suspect escapes Winston-Salem police during chase after ramming patrol car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect managed to get away from Winston-Salem officers after a chase, according to police.

At about 8:59 a.m. Wednesday, officers were surveilling the 400 block of Beaumont Street for a wanted person.

When officers spotted the suspect, they approached to take him into custody.

The suspect managed to get into a white Dodge Charger and intentionally rammed a Winston-Salem police vehicle with a person inside.

Police began to pursue the Charger for assaulting a government official.

Officers tailed the car to Ebert Road and Oak Groce Road when they lost sight of the Charger and ended the chase.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect and the officers involved because they are still investigating.

No other vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were reported.