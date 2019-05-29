× Secret Service responds after man lights himself on fire on White House Ellipse

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service is investigating after a man lit himself on fire near the White House in Washington, D.C.

At about 12:20 p.m., the Secret Service, National Park Service and United States Park Police responded the scene on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue.

According to the Washington Post, the man was taken to the hospital. It is unclear what condition he is in.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019