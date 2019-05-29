Secret Service responds after man lights himself on fire on White House Ellipse
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service is investigating after a man lit himself on fire near the White House in Washington, D.C.
At about 12:20 p.m., the Secret Service, National Park Service and United States Park Police responded the scene on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue.
According to the Washington Post, the man was taken to the hospital. It is unclear what condition he is in.
38.907192 -77.036871