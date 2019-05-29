Second Reidsville man arrested in connection with Christmas Eve homicide

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A second man has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve homicide, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy L. Bailey, 34, of Reidsville has been charged with second-degree arson and concealment of death in connection with the 2016 homicide of Jerry Lacy Pulliam.

William L. Bartlett, 53, of Reidsville, is believed to be responsible for the homicide of Pulliam. He was arrested in January 2017.

A body was found when crews responded to a house fire in Rockingham County on the morning of Dec. 24, 2016.

Multiple fire crews responded to the incident at a reportedly vacant house at 247 Brooks Road, east of Reidsville, at 7:14 a.m.

The victim was identified as Pulliam, 45, of Reidsville. He was found to be badly burned and had an apparent gunshot wound, according to deputies.

Bartlett pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court on May 16, 2019, to second-degree murder in the homicide of Pulliam.

Anyone with information about the homicide and suspected arson is asked to call Det. Angie Webster at (336) 634-3232.