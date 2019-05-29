Randolph County Family Crisis Center hopes to reach more people with new location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Victims of domestic violence, child abuse, human trafficking and more have a new place they can turn to for help.

The Randolph County Family Crisis Center has a new center open on Main Street to help serve the Archdale Trinity Family Crisis Center.

The new location is a big help to the community because it is now more visible in the community. The Family Crisis Center has been operating in Randolph County for decades, but previously the center was smaller and not as visible.

Executive Director Dare Spicer said she wanted a building right on Main Street to help serve more victims of these crimes.

People can turn to the Crisis Center 24 hours a day if they need services, including getting a restraining order, therapy, safety planning and law enforcement.

There's also a shelter available 24 hours a day for people who need it.

The need in the community is high.

Spicer said that, while law enforcement has responded to more than 800 calls for domestic violence from May 2018 to May 2019, the center only served around 150 people.

She says that's the gap that they are trying to bridge with this new center being more accessible to many people in the community.

"They couldn't drive down Main Street and just say, 'Oh my gosh! That's where we can go to get help,'" Spicer said. "They couldn't just walk in the door to get help. They had to drive 25 miles away to receive services."

These resources are available 24 hours a day through a crisis line you can call. You can also access resources through social media, online or by walking right in the doors at 11213 North Main Street in Archdale.

To contact the center, called (336)-629-4159 in Asheboro, (336)-434-5579 in Archdale and (910)-571-9745 in Troy.