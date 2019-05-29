Preparing for a Healthy Summer: What’s Up With My College Student Home for the Summer?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the school year wraps up and your college student comes home for the summer, expect change. What that change looks like depends on your student. They’ve been in a new world for the past 9 months, so expect differences. Don’t expect things to be the way they were when they were in high school.

Set expectations, and make it clear what those are:

Will your college student have a job while they are home for the summer?

Do they have a curfew?

Will you continue to support them financially and what does that look like?

Will they have responsibilities around the house (e.g., watching a younger sibling, cleaning, etc.)?

They may have different expectations than you do. That’s why it’s important to set boundaries early, along with consequences if expectations aren’t met.

Realize this is a transition time in your relationship. Your student is transitioning into adulthood, and as such, you should speak to and treat them as people. There is more give-and-take versus mandates. You should also expect them to treat you as an adult as well. Keep the conversation open and let them know you’re still always there for them. You know your child better than anyone else; if you are concerned that the changes they’re going through are more than just a transition, Cone Health can help. The exceptional team of behavioral health specialists and related health care providers are dedicated to treating college students and families in the community, improving overall well-being and establishing healthy routines.

Spokesperson Background:

Jenny Edminson, LCSW, is a licensed clinical social worker and counselor at Cone Health’s Behavioral Health Partial Hospitalization Program. She received a bachelor’s degree in women’s studies and English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed her Master of Social Work through the Joint Master of Social Work Program between North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.