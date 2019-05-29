No evidence of a crime found after days-long search for body in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- No evidence of a crime was found after a days-long search for a body near Kernersville, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said they are releasing the property near Teague Lane and Ogden School Road back to the owner and will continue to follow up on leads.

Investigators were on scene Friday to secure the area following a report that a body may have been dumped in the area in January or February.

Crews brought in digging equipment Tuesday while investigators also searched through the brush by a creek on the property.

Previously, authorities ran several cadaver dogs over the area and got positive results that a body may be there.

Forensic anthropologists from NC State, forensic investigators from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Winston-Salem police were at the scene.

Monday evening, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said teams had "exhausted all the mechanical leads right now like using probes."

Deputies wrapped up the scene and ended the search just before 7 p.m. on Monday before picking back up on Tuesday.

Kimbrough said there is no immediate threat or danger in the area, they just want to do their due diligence on this investigation.

36.064848 -80.090144