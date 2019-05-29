× NC woman charged with stealing from Walmart after police find her hiding in truck, covered in Mountain Dew

CLAYTON, N.C. — A woman was arrested after police say they found her hiding in the trunk of her car, covered in Mountain Dew, according to The Johnston County Report.

Melinda Reeves, 34, of Wilson, reportedly ran after a Walmart loss prevention officer spotted her putting items into her purse and confronted her.

Staff at the store said the woman ran into the parking lot but none of the cars in the area left.

After finding no one in the cars, officers watched video surveillance and found the suspect’s car, according to the Report.

Back in the parking lot, police found no one seated in the car but noticed the truck was slightly open.

Inside the trunk, they found Reeves, covered in sweat and Mountain Dew.

She allegedly told police she poured a can of Mountain Dew on herself to try to beat the heat of the trunk.

Police found a bottle of wine, a laundry detergent package and a Little Mermaid toy, adding up to about $16.83 worth in merchandise, according to the Report.

She was charged with shoplifting/misdemeanor larceny and taken to Johnston County Jail, where she was released on a $2,500 secured bond.