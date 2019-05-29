Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning, according to police.

At about 2:22 a.m., officers say a 20-year-old man was walking on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue when he says a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot at him multiple times.

Police found the victim at 14 Inverness St.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim said he didn't know the make and model of the vehicle or which direction the vehicle went.

It's not clear if police have any suspects.