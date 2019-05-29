Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning, according to police.

At about 2:22 a.m., officers say a 20-year-old man was walking on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue when he says a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot at him multiple times.

Police found the victim at 14 Inverness St.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim said he didn't know the make and model of the vehicle or which direction the vehicle went.

It's not clear if police have any suspects.

Google Map for coordinates 36.128617 by -80.244569.

