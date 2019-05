× Man arrested after brawl in Davidson County courtroom

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after a brawl in a Davidson County courtroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to an assault in the courthouse.

Deputies say Jamal Baldwin, 29, of Lexington, went up to another man and attacked him.

After a struggle, deputies seperated the two.

Baldway was charged with simple assault. He received a $1,000 secured bond.