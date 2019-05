Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There may eventually come a time when the person you care for becomes totally mute and won't talk at all.

This is when non-verbal communication will be even more important.

Special touches on the hand or back will offer reassurance to the patient and give a sense of security.

As a care giver, it is important to have as much meaningful communication at each stage of the disease

Find out more in this week's Successful Aging.