Investigators searching for SC woman who disappeared more than a week ago

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman went missing more than a week ago and deputies are still trying to track her down.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that they still haven’t found Jessica Nichole Ashmore, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since May 20.

Ashmore went for a walk along Jeffries Farm Road in Jonesville, South Carolina, that Monday.

She left behind her phone, purse, inhaler and other possessions. She never came back.

People close to her told the sheriff’s office that it’s not like her to leave her phone and inhaler behind.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Scott Coffer at (864) 429-1612 or Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip on http://www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.