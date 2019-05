Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters battled a house fire in Randolph County Wednesday night.

The fire happened at a home on King View Road near the intersection of Candlebrook Drive, northwest of Seagrove.

The Seagrove Fire Department and firefighters from other Randolph County fire departments responded.

No one was injured.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

35.549152 -79.798831