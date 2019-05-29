× Chase ends in crash in Thomasville; suspect taken to hospital

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash in Thomasville Wednesday evening, according to Thomasville police Sgt. Fritz.

The crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on W. Cooksey Drive near N.C. 109.

A Thomasville police officer tried to stop the driver of a pickup truck, the driver sped off and eventually crashed.

The driver of the truck was taken to Thomasville Medical Center and charges are pending.

Fritz did not say where the chase started.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

35.898085 -80.090755