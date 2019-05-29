Charlotte dog missing after family involved in crash on the way to the beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A dog is missing after a Charlotte family was involved in a crash on the way to the beach Friday, according to WECT.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 74 and Interstate 140.

“Ivy was so scared, she bolted as soon as the car stopped rolling,” Abby Williams, Ivy’s owner, told WECT. “We have not seen her since.”

The missing dog’s picture was shared on the Wilmington, NC – Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page, where it has been shared hundreds of times.

On Tuesday at 5:50 p.m., the page posted an update, saying the dog was spotted in the Windsor Park subdivision near Leland.

Ivy is wearing a pink collar and is microchipped.

Anyone who sees the dog is asked to call (704) 661-6900.