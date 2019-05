× Centric Brands announces 213 new jobs coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Greensboro.

On Wednesday, Centric Brands announced it will add 213 jobs to the local economy.

City council members approved more than $400,000 in incentives for the company to expand back in March.

The jobs will be located in the Gateway Center on South Elm Street and have an average salary of $54,000.