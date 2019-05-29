Arrests made, drugs and cash seized in Alamance County drug bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Streets across Alamance County were the focus of a drug bust.

Early Wednesday morning, the Alamance Narcotic Enforcement Team, the DEA and the State Bureau of Investigations searched homes.

“We had identified several suspects that we believed were high-level drug dealers," said Alamance County Sheriff’s Office PIO Byron Tucker.

Drugs and cash were confiscated.

“There may be some vehicles that have been sized as well used in a drug operation,” Tucker said.

Agents and deputies targeted a large area of he county and in the city limits.

“These folk were all through Alamance County and in the city limits of Graham, in the city limits of Burlington and I believe there may have been one in Elon,” Tucker said.

About 50 law enforcement officials split up to search for the targets.

“Great news, no officer was injured and no one arrested was injured in any of these operations,” Tucker said.