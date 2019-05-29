In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Apple which plans to launch a new iPod Touch, some of the country's biggest retailers who are helping disaster relief in the Midwest and Adidas which is working to help clean oceans.
Apple to launch new iPod Touch with augmented reality, major retailers chip in for Midwest disaster relief and more
-
Apple may launch new streaming service, UNC strikes nation’s 5th largest apparel deal with Nike and more
-
NASA may send astronauts back to moon, Sprint slams AT&T in new ad and more
-
Boeing changing flight-control system after crashes, Dick’s Sporting Goods pulls guns from 125 stores and more
-
Disney reports better than expected earnings, McDonald’s to launch ‘Worldwide Favorites’ menu and more
-
Walmart may match Amazon’s proposed free 1-day shipping, Spotify holds double the subscribers of Apple Music and more
-
-
Krispy Kreme parent company admits Nazi family history, wind and solar costs plunge and more
-
Apple Music surpasses Spotify in paid subscribers, hundreds of flights canceled over grounded Boeing 737 Max plans and more
-
Amazon and Disney may stream NFL games, McDonalds to release premium sandwiches and more
-
Facebook CEO calls for more regulation of Internet, Apple cancels plans for AirPower charging mat and more
-
CBD company to sponsor race team in Indy 500, Facebook to roll out a new tool and more
-
-
Facebook purges more fake accounts tied to Russia, NC ranks as 31st best state for new college grads and more
-
Disney’s streaming service officially unveiled, new foldable Samsung phone available for reservation and more
-
Ride-hailing drivers strike for better pay, Pella plans to open manufacturing facility in Reidsville and more