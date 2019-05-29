Amber Alert issued for missing East Texas toddler believed to be ‘in grave or immediate danger’

HENDERSON, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing East Texas toddler who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Authorities say Ariel Smith, 2, was abducted sometime before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from her mother’s apartment at the Henderson Village. She is described as a black female, 2 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 39 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes. Ariel was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt.

Police are looking for Lamarcus Smith, 41, in connection to the abduction. He is described as a black male, with black hair and brown eyes, about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Smith was last known to be driving a red 2011 GMC pickup with Texas Disabled Veteran license plates DV9SLM.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (903) 657-3512.

