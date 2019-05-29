× Amazon confirms plans for Kernersville fulfillment center with 1,000 employees

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Amazon confirmed Wednesday it will begin operating a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kernersville in 2020 with about 1,000 full-time and full-time- equivalent employees, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Amazon signed July 26 a lease for up to 40 years with Atlanta real-estate developer HPC Seefried for an industrial site off Old Greensboro Road inside the Guilford County limits.

Neither group had commented publicly on the facility until Wednesday, although landscaping and construction has been going on since August. The shell of the building appears to be near completion.

“We’re at the point where the fulfillment center in Kernersville has reached certain levels of progress to where we can comment on our plans,” said Rachael Lighty, regional manager of external communications for Amazon Operations.

Read more in the Winston-Salem Journal.