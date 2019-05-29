189 weapons seized in High Point since the start of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz said Wednesday that 18 people have been arrested in connection with 11 violent crimes reported in the city over the past week.

Shultz added that out of 189 guns seized in 2019, 14 were processed by officers just this past week.

“Our focus is on the individuals carrying those guns that are driving the violence in the city. The guns that are laying back there right now, they’re not hurting anybody because of the people that are in possession of them,” Shultz said.

He said that crime lab technicians will work to determine where the guns came from before reporting that information to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"We quickly work to obtain fingerprints, the latent prints as well as DNA samples off these weapons, a lot of times that's critical to identify the person who was in possession of it, or to prove cases in court," Shultz said.

Shultz said that he hopes to add an additional supervisor to help with the workload as their effort continues.

"[That] will help benefit us as we move forward and expedite the evidence we have in place right now,” he said.

Shultz said that the department began a new tracking system for seized weapons this year. He said it was a focus for the department as part of their effort to deter crime in the city.

“By removing some of these key players here that we know are responsible is going to be very impactful for the city of High Point. I think that’s where we’re going to start seeing some of these results,” he said.

Shultz said that in addition to the 18 people arrested, he believes more charges will be filed. He said that several of the crimes over the holiday weekend appear to be linked, and some are possibly gang related.