Uber could get cheaper with self-driving cars, FAA investigates Chick-fil-A bans at airports and more

Posted 6:23 am, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31AM, May 28, 2019

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Uber which could see lower fares with self-driving cars, the Federal Aviation Administration which is investigating Chick-fil-A bans at airports and the $1.9 billion people spent on brain training apps last year.

