SIESTA KEY, Fla. — A man swimming in Florida Sunday night came across a special necklace and he is using social media to find its owner.

Shawn Rauch posted to Facebook Monday afternoon, “I was neck deep in the water at siesta key last night and found someone’s mother’s ashes on a necklace. Share this and help me find the owner!!”

Rauch has not heard from anyone about who the owner of the necklace could be, according to WTSP.

The post has been shared more than 1,400 times as of Tuesday afternoon.