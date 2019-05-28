× School to remember Ramseur teen killed in crash by keeping his parking space open

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy from Ramseur died in a crash, and his school plans to honor his memory in a special way.

The school announced that York’s parking space will stay open in the boy’s honor.

“The Chatham Charter School family expresses its profound sadness with the loss of high school student Jeremiah York in an accident,” Chatham Charter School wrote in a statement. “Each knight holds a special place in our hearts and in our school community.”

Troopers say 16-year-old Jeremiah Enoch York, of Ramseur, was driving east on Old Siler City Road near Kildee Church Road in a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck Sunday night.

At about 10:02 p.m., the truck went off of the road to the right, hit a culvert and rolled numerous times before catching fire.

York was thrown from the truck and died at the scene.

It appears speeding and York not wearing a seat belt significantly impacted the severity of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.