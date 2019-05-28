Pleasant Grove Elementary lending library honors retiring teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- A local school dedicated a special gift to one of their educators retiring next month.

Lynetta Burton spent more than 30 years at Pleasant Grove Elementary encouraging students to read. That prompted her colleague Dominique Martin to create this lending library.

“It hit me that I had to make the library in honor of Ms. Burton," Martin said.

Monday morning, Burton was welcomed to school with her big retirement surprise.

“It warmed my heart because she saw in me that I had a love for reading for the children and that was to honor my time at Pleasant Grove," Burton said.

Students will be able to access the book barn all summer long. They're able to take any of the books out of here to add to their own libraries at home. Martin said resources are slim for the students in this area, so this library gives them easy access to books while recognizing the person who pushes the students the most to read.

Burton's career at Pleasant Grove started back in the 80s. She came determined to give back to students who lived in the same county that gifted her with one of her first loves. After 38 years, it's time for Burton to finish a chapter in life.

“Well I've cried and I thought about all of the things that I've accomplished at Pleasant Grove Elementary School and all of the families that I've touched and the educators that I touched. So I feel like I've had a rewarding career."

This book barn will forever stand in memory of her legacy.